WandaVision: Where Is SWORD's Abigail Brand?

SWORD is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or, at the very least, a version of the classic comics organization has appeared. With the latest episode of WandaVision, one titled "We Interrupt This Programming," we see Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) return to the headquarters of the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division. Once there, she's greeted by acting director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), a character original to the MCU.

Nowhere to be found, however, is one Abigail Brand — the beloved SWORD commander from the Marvel Comics mythos. It's left many asking, "Where is Abigail Brand?"

An initial reaction to the situation might be that development of WandaVision was too far along before the deal between 20th Century Fox and Disney was able to close a few years back. Brand is, after all, technically part of the X-Men library of characters, so it's possible Marvel Studios didn't have the rights to her in the earliest drafts of the Disney+ show.

But that shouldn't matter, because Brand ended up appearing first in the same exact Astonishing X-Men run SWORD did, and Marvel Studios uses the organization without a hitch. In fact, the series has already thanked Joss Whedon and John Cassady, creators of the character and group, in the credits of the series.

Instead, it's likely Marvel Studios is waiting to introduce the character before it has a chance to introduce other members of the X-Men family as well. Since Brand is more well-known, it's likely but a matter of time before we see her pop up in the MCU, especially since there seems to be some animosity between Rambeau and Hayward after the latter's promotion to the seat atop SWORD.

