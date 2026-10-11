The Clone Wars’ Weirdest Story Completely Rewrote Star Wars’ Force Mythology & The Franchise Is About To Double-Down

If you are someone who has only watched the live-action section of the Star Wars franchise, then you likely have no idea about the weird story that is set to be part of Ahsoka Season 2. Dave Filoni’s animated side of Star Wars has never been afraid to get weird or dig deeper into the more mythological aspects of the franchise. Far too many people ignored Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels because of their animated nature and because many episodes were juvenile and aimed at a very young audience. However, if you stuck around, those shows had a ton to offer.

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It’s hard to fully appreciate Ahsoka without having knowledge of those animated series because Ahsoka is a Dave Filoni creation from those shows. With Filoni now in charge of the franchise, it makes sense that he’s bringing more and more elements from his animated shows into live-action projects and Ahsoka is a huge case of that. Filoni is featuring the strangest, yet also most intriguing, storyline from Star Wars: The Clone Wars in Ahsoka Season 2, which is known as the Mortis Trilogy, and it could change how a lot of the longtime fans view the Force.

The Mortis Arc Dives Deep Into The Mythological Side Of The Force

By the time Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 rolled around, the show was really hitting its stride. The three-episode arc of “Overlords”, “Altar of Mortis”, and “Ghosts of Mortis” proved just how confident the series was getting as it told a very weird story. Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka were lured onto a mysterious planet where three powerful entities known as the Father, the Son, and the Daughter reside. It’s unclear if this is a physical planet or if it exists on some kind of spiritual plane.

The Daughter is a living embodiment of the Light side, the Son is the embodiment of the Dark side, and the Father exists to maintain balance between them, while also guarding the “power,” as Mortis is basically a conduit through which all the Force in Star Wars flows. With the Mortis gods controlling that flow, there was balance. Upon hearing of the Chosen One prophecy, the Father brings Anakin and his friends to his planet in the hopes that Anakin will replace him as he was dying and losing control of the Son and Daughter.

This marks a different take on how the Force works than most people realize or understand. Even to those who watched the three episodes, it’s still a hazy mystery. The idea that Mortis plays such a pivotal role and that the balance doesn’t mean a 50/50 split between Light and Dark side users is interesting. It was also refreshing to hear about the Force from characters who aren’t aligned with Jedi or Sith.

The Mortis Arc Is A Key Part Of Ahsoka’s History

A lot happens on Mortis during the three episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, including both Anakin and Ahsoka getting temporarily corrupted by the Son. The Son actually kills Ahsoka and goes to do the same to the Father at one point, only for the Daughter to step in and sacrifice herself instead. The Son flees, and the Daughter’s final act is to have her life energy be transferred into Ahsoka, which saves her from permanent death. That means the Daughter and that Light side of the Force will always be a part of Ahsoka.

This has been showcased several times throughout franchise lore. For example, Morai, a small owl-like creature, is often seen when Ahsoka is around, and Morai has spiritual ties to the Daughter. Morai has popped up in episodes of Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Season 2 Will Include The Mortis Gods

The end of Ahsoka Season 1 saw the titular character, Sabine Wren, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati all stranded on Peridea. Skoll was last seen among a trio of massive statues that are clearly the Mortis Gods. The Father and the Son are clear, though the third statue is broken and doesn’t feature a head, but is very likely the Daughter. This made it evident that the Mortis Gods were going to play into Season 2, and now Dave Filoni has confirmed that, explaining that they will play a major role.

Filoni teased that they will test Ahsoka’s beliefs and said, “What we’re dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not? And what is the danger if it’s real? And how are you going to prioritize your goals here? What would a Jedi do, versus what would a regular person do?” This is especially interesting since Ahsoka is no longer a Jedi. Filoni did note that it’ll be challenging to bring this to live-action since it’s all such a complex concept. Whatever it brings to Ahsoka Season 2 will certainly be different and intriguing.

We want to hear from you in the comments: What are your thoughts on the Mortis Gods being part of Ahsoka Season 2?