Ms. Marvel Showrunner Has Perfect Reaction to New WandaVision Trailer

The WandaVision trailer set Marvel fans ablaze on Twitter. Finally, the drought for new looks at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end with the first real look at the upcoming Disney+ series. It was trending. It got millions of views. It was a very good trailer but just the fact that any trailer for a new Marvel title came out got everyone fired up a little but more. This includes the upcoming Ms. Marvel series' showrunner Bisha K. Ali. Ali had a good bit of knowledge about the upcoming WandaVision series but she still was blown away by seeing the trailer.

Ali went on Twitter where she shared the official WandaVision trailer in a quote tweet. "Everything I sneakily heard about this show in the halls made me go, 'Oh my god, that's so cool. Wait, but--?!?!?" she said in a tweet. "It's going to be incredible; congrats to everyone who has worked tirelessly on this! I'm so hype to see it!"

Everything I sneakily heard about this show in the halls made me go “Oh my god, that’s so cool. Wait, but—?!?!?” It’s going to be incredible; congrats to everyone who has worked tirelessly on this! I’m so hype to see it! https://t.co/AsSrq8T8Jo — Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) September 21, 2020

A specific release date for WandaVision wasn't included in the trailer but it will likely debut in late December of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed. Now, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has moved to 2021 and WandaVision will be the first Marvel series on Disney+. Fortunately, however, the projects have been able to get back to filming and the delays should be nearing their ends. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. Depending on when Black Widow finally hits theaters, WandaVision might be the first Marvel title in all of Phase 4.

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda and Vision -- two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives -- begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

Ms. Marvel is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2021. Casting for the titular role might just be revealed soon.

