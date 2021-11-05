WandaVision Showrunner Teases Potential Post-Credits Scene

✖

Audiences have already been treated to three episodes of WandaVision, and it has undeniably been making a unique impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. Even as the series has taken some surreal and genre-bending approaches to the story of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) - with the help of references to a lot of different eras of sitcoms - the series has still fallen into some of the tropes of MCU installments. One thing the series has not yet taken part in is the mid-credits or post-credits scene, something that has become synonymous with MCU movies. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaefferaddressed the possibility of post-credits scenes.

"We looked at the show in a lot of different ways and a lot of different structural ways, but yeah. That's a tricky question and I'm having trouble dodging it," Schaeffer explained with a laugh.

When it comes to the series' finale episode, Schaeffer also played coy about the possibility of a post-credits scene, but did point out that there's Marvel precedent for it.

"I would say that in any Marvel property, you should watch the thing in its entirety, no matter what," Schaeffer added. "That's what I would say."

Of course, given the fact that WandaVision is expected to lead into both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the currently-untitled next Spider-Man movie, there definitely could be a lot for a hypothetical finale post-credits scene to set up.

"There is conversation among filmmakers, which I think is great," WandaVision director Matt Shakman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I mean, we are all part of this interconnected universe. I admire the heck out of everybody who has worked in Marvel before and are working on Marvel things right now. It's not just the movies. It's also the other Disney+ shows that we're interacting with. Even if it's not about a formal overlap, we're working next door to each other. 'What do you guys do?' And all that's so exciting. It's an amazing place to be. But yeah, definitely we've all had conversations about the work that we're doing now. Cause you know, it's a relay race, this whole thing. And so you're passing the baton from one group of filmmakers to another and you want to make sure that that is that handoff is, is effortless and perfect, right."

WandaVision debuts new episodes on Disney+ every Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.