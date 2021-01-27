WandaVision: Where to Watch the Sitcoms Referenced in the Series

We're officially three episodes into Marvel's WandaVision, and it has definitely given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to take in. The Disney+ series has taken a genre-bending approach to telling the stories of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany), with each episode paying homage to a different era of TV sitcoms. The result has taken the MCU into directions fans might not have been expecting, and has honored some pretty heavy hitters from sitcom history along the way. If you're looking for something to binge-watch while waiting for the next episode of WandaVision -- or are just curious to see which sitcoms influenced the series -- we're here to help. Here's a guide for how to stream over a dozen different sitcoms that have inspired (or will inspire) WandaVision.

The Dick Van Dyke Show One of the biggest influences of WandaVision - particularly its 1950s and 1960s-set episodes - is undeniably The Dick Van Dyke Show, with Van Dyke reported serving as a consultant on the overall series. The first two episodes of the series are filled with references to the show's iconic run, right down to Wanda's insecurity about wearing pants during the 1960s episode mirroring Mary Tyler Moore's history-making trend of wearing them on The Dick Van Dyke Show. If you want to check out his eponymous series, it is available to stream on Hulu, as well as Tubi.

I Love Lucy Another seminal inspiration for WandaVision is definitely I Love Lucy -- not only does the series premiere capture the madcap energy of Lucy and Ricky's dynamic, but the moment in Episode 2 where Wanda combined her and Vision's twin beds into one was a reference to a pretty significant trope throughout I Love Lucy. The series is currently available to stream on both Hulu and CBS All Access, although both do have some episodes missing.

Father Knows Best In an interview with Emmy Magazine last December, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer cited Father Knows Best as among the inspiration for the series. The 1950s series followed the lives of a Midwestern suburban family, something that does feel akin to the series' take on Westview. Father Knows Best is currently available to stream on Hulu.

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Another series cited by Schaeffer was The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, another 50s/60s show that captured a lot of suburban culture in that era. Unfortunately, the series is a bit more difficult to stream, as it only is easily available on Amazon Prime video with the added "Best TV Ever" subscription.

Bewitched Each episode of WandaVision has been dotted with some delightful opening sequences, and the Easter egg-filled 1960s opening is no exception. The art style and overall mood of the sequence is a pretty major callback to Bewitched, which used a similar animated style in its sequence. Bewitched is available for free on Crackle, and can also be accessed through Amazon Prime either by purchasing individual seasons or subscribing to the IMDb TV extension.

The Brady Bunch The Brady Bunch's influence can be felt throughout WandaVision's 70s-themed episode, from the opening sequence to some impressive Easter eggs. The iconic series is currently able to be streamed both on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Family Ties Just based on what we've seen from the upcoming 1980s episode of WandaVision, there will definitely be influences to Family Ties -- particularly in the decor and aesthetic of Wanda and Vision's home in that era. If you want to get a head start on checking out the series, it is available to stream on CBS All Access.

Full House Of course, it's safe to assume that WandaVision will make some sort of reference to Full House, especially when Olsen's sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, starred on the long-running series as Michelle Tanner. If you want to watch the series, it is available to stream on Hulu, while its more recent sequel series, Fuller House, remains on Netflix.

Friends (Photo: HBOMax) Schaeffer has also confirmed that the series will be inspired by Friends, especially considering how significant the series was to sitcoms - and television as a whole - in the 1990s and early 2000s. The series can currently be streamed on HBO Max, after its move off of Netflix baffled and upset fans at the start of 2020.

Malcolm in the Middle Olsen has cited Malcolm in the Middle as an influence for WandaVision's 2000s-set episode, arguing that it and Modern Family offered a bit more "cynical" kind of sitcom humor. While you wait for that episode to make its debut, all seasons of Malcolm in the Middle can be found on both Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Modern Family (Photo: ABC) On that note, Modern Family will be available to stream on both Hulu and Peacock beginning February 3rd.