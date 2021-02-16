WandaVision's Latest Episode Proves Why Vision Can Lift Mjolnir

✖

Only a few characters of worthy of lifting Mjolnir. Throughout the duration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Norse MacGuffin has become a name known in households around the world as the go-to weapon for Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). Though it's common knowledge the Asgardian is supposed to be the only character who can wield it — technically anyone that hammer deems worthy is able to reap its powers. To date, we've seen Hela (Cate Blanchett) hold it before smashing it to smithereens, and we've seen Captain America (Chris Evans) use it to lay the smackdown on Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Before either of those held the hammer in their hands, Vision (Paul Bettany) picked it up during Avengers: Age of Ultron, nonchalantly handing it to the God of Thunder as the Avengers readied themselves to fight Ultron (James Spader) once and for all. Though the moment has been glossed over in recent years, the reason why Vision was worthy-enough to wield Mjolnir may have just been revealed in WandaVision.

As teased in the show's marketing, Vision finally came face-to-face with the wall of WandaWorld on his quest to find out more information on what's going on outside of Westview. Finally breaking through the barrier in WandaVision Episode Six, Vision's body slowly started to crumble as we find out it's being held together solely by Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) magic powers contained within the town.

Even as his body is being ripped apart piece by piece, the Ultron-built android still had others at the forefront of his thoughts. As SWORD begin swarming his body to see what's happening, he called out for help — not for himself, but for those people trapped within Westview. The anomaly continued to shred him to pieces and even then, he was still looking out for the better of humanity — just as he promised to do back in Age of Ultron.

That's why Vision is worthy enough to wield Mjolnir.

