Watch Eddie Murphy's Uncensored Speech About Will Smith at Golden Globes

Tuesday night at the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy took home the Cecil B DeMille Award and, during his speech to accept the award, given for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," the actor not only thanked various collaborators and peers but also offered up three pieces of advice — including a joke aimed directly at Will Smith and the now-infamous Oscar's slap. While the broadcast of the speech was censored for language in the United States, that wasn't the case in Canada — and thanks to the internet, you can watch the uncensored version online.

On social media, a viewer shared their recording of the broadcast from Citytv in Canada that featured the uncensored version of Smith's speech. "I'm gonna wrap it up and just say something to all those new, up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There's a blueprint and I followed it my whole career, it's very simple, there's three things, just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f--king mouth." Watch the clip below.

Wasn’t censored in Canada lol pic.twitter.com/0bZMaqUsUE — Brazen Hussy 🇨🇦 🇲🇽 (@Kaylee_Kakes) January 11, 2023

About the Oscars Slap

At the 94th Academy Awards in on March 27, 2022, Chris Rock took the stage to present the winner for Best Documentary Feature and during his presentation made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, likening her appearance to Demi Moore's shaved head in G.I. Jane, jesting that she's prepping for a sequel.

Though Smith laughed at the joke, he soon left his seat and walked on stage, slapping Rock across the face and changing the mood of the entire evening and even his standing in Hollywood. Smith would go on to exchange some verbal barbs with Rock, which were censored in the broadcast.

Smith went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, but in the aftermath of the incident, Smith would later resign his. membership from The Academy, who would also ban him from Oscar ceremonies for the next ten years.

