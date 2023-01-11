Eddie Murphy Warns to "Keep Will Smith's Wife Name Out Your F—in' Mouth" in Epic Golden Globes Speech

Ahead of the 80th Golden Globes tonight there were two awards that we already knew would be handed out, that Ryan Murphy would be winning The Carol Burnett Award and that Eddie Murphy would take home The Cecil B. DeMille Award. When the Saturday Night Live legend and Academy Award nominee went up to accept his award, given for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," he thanked countless collaborators and peers but concluded it with what he called three pieces of advice. In classic comedy fashion Murphy ended with a joke, one aimed directly at Will Smith and his infamous Oscar slap.

"I'm gonna wrap it up and just say something to all those new, up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There's a blueprint and I followed it my whole career, it's very simple, there's three things, just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name our of your f--king mouth." Watch the clip below.

When did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

As you may recall, the biggest thing to happen in Chris Rock's career in the past year was when he got slapped in the face by Will Smith. The action took place at the 94th Academy Awards, occurring on March 27, 2022. It all started when Rock appeared to present the winner for Best Documentary Feature, making a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett-Smith, likening her appearance to to Demi Moore's shaved head in G.I. Jane, jesting that she's prepping for a sequel.

Though Smith laughed at the joke, he soon left his seat and walked on stage, slapping Rock across the face and changing the mood of the entire evening and even his standing in Hollywood. Smith would go on to exchange some verbal barbs with Rock, which were censored in the broadcast. The rest of the night was left with an aura of confusion as many wondered if it would be addressed at all on stage or during the event. In the end nothing was done during the ceremony, with Smith going on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. Smith would later resigned his membership from The Academy, who would go on to ban him from Oscar ceremonies for the next ten years.

