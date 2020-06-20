Watch Matt Damon Interrupt Jimmy Kimmel's Big Summer Announcement

One of the longest-running bits on Jimmy Kimmel Live throughout its 18-year run has been the host's feud with actor Matt Damon. Throughout the years, Kimmel has frequently ended his show saying they had to cut Damon for time, and the two have done numerous bits pretending to hate one another. This week, Kimmel announced that he was going to take a break from his show for the summer. “There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” Kimmel said in a statement. However, in true Jimmy Kimmel Live fashion, the announcement was interrupted by a hilarious appearance by Damon, who walked out of the bedroom behind Kimmel.

“Hold on, hold on,” Damon interrupts. “What did you just say?” Kimmel clarifies, “I was telling the audience that I’m gonna be off this summer.” Damon replies, “What does that mean, ‘off’?” Kimmel adds, “It means off, it means not on. It means I won’t be here.” A concerned Damon says, “What am I gonna do? I mean, I haven’t been on. I’ve been back here for three months waiting to get on.” When Kimmel asks Damon why he’s been hiding in that bedroom for three months, the actor says, “Because we had to leave the studio.” The two men proceed to argue over a Tori Spelling book until Kimmel’s wife sneaks out of the room Damon was in. “You son of a b*tch, you did it again!” They exchange a final battle of harsh words when Damon leaves saying, "I’m going into your wife.” Bold. Hilarious.

“While Jimmy’s gone a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in,” the show said in a statement, although specific names have not yet been announced. While it's unclear exactly how long Kimmel will be away from the series, he is confirmed to host the Emmy Awards on September 20th.

This isn't the first time that Kimmel has briefly stepped away from the series, as he took time off in 2017 while his infant son underwent multiple open-heart surgeries. In May that year, Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, and David Spade filled in; then in November, it was Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence, and in December, Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa McCarthy. Brie Larson also filled in for Kimmel when he hosted ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience last December.

