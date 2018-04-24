Watch ‘Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe’ Episode 2 Right Here

Get ready for the big second chapter in Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe!

The premiere episode ended with MI6 reaching out to Team Unity to go after one of their own in Ninjak, who stole a powerful artifact from MI6. Now Ninjak finds himself hunted down by not only MI6, but by powerful heroes like the Eternal Warrior, Livewire, Archer and Armstrong, and the always volatile Bloodshot.

If you thought the first episode was epic, you haven’t seen anything yet, as Ninjak and Bloodshot go head to head in a brutal matchup.

You can watch the second episode of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe in the video above.

The remaining five episodes will debut each day throughout the rest of the week, with the finale hitting on April 26. The formidable M16 Ninja Programme assassin Ninjak will go up against a gauntlet of Valiant’s most popular heroes in a battle royale straight from the comics.

Directed by Aaron & Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

Fans can also check out Eliot Rahal (The Paybacks) and Joe Bennett’s (Teen Titans) Ninjak VS. The Valiant Universe comic series. All four issues are available now in comic stores.

You can check out the official description of the series below.

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Episode 3 of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe will release tomorrow, April 23.