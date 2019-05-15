Watch Marvel Star Paul Rudd Accept the Mission to Host Saturday Night Live

The final episode of Saturday Night Live is getting an injection of Marvel talent, as Paul Rudd returns to host for his fourth stint on the weekly sketch comedy show. NBC promoted the season finale with a espionage-inspired clip of Rudd agreeing to return, fresh off his role in Avengers: Endgame.

In the promo, Beck Bennett and Heidi Gardner sit in the audience seating for the series while Bennett propositions Rudd to hose the show. It’s an awkward encounter, making use of Rudd’s comedic talents in his bumbling exchanges with the cast members. Watch it in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rudd has become one of the more prominent members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, headline two successful Ant-Man movies alongside Evangeline Lilly and playing a prominent role in Avengers: Endgame. With the latest film poised to become one of the most successful movies of all time, he’ll likely continue to play a major part in the future of the franchise.

The actor has had some popular skits on Saturday Night Live ofter the years, including in his most recent episode from 2013 when he played one of One Direction’s biggest fans. The new episode will likely include some jokes about Avengers: Endgame, which is continuing its domination at the box office nearly a month after premiering.

Saturday Night Live airs this Saturday on NBC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this week’s comic’s! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!