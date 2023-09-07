AMC Sundays are for back-to-back Norman Reedus. On Thursday, AMC Networks announced that this Sunday, September 10th, is "A Night With Norman" (Une Nuit Avec Norman) on AMC and AMC+, featuring the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — Reedus' new Walking Dead spin-off set in France — followed by the season 6 premiere of Ride With Norman Reedus (with guest Keanu Reeves). AMC also announced that the "L'âme Perdue" series premiere of Daryl Dixon will launch across all five of its linear networks (BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, We tv, and AMC and AMC+) as part of its multi-network premiere event at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+ (episodes are available at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ ahead of the 9 p.m. premiere on AMC). AMC+ subscribers will have exclusive access to TWD Daryl Dixon: Cast Diaries, what AMC calls "bonus episodes" that will stream each Thursday on AMC+ following the Sunday premieres.

Following Sunday's series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, series executive producer Greg Nicotero will appear on a special episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs to discuss all the insider details of the European apocalypse. The episode airs on AMC, AMC+ TV and Shudder TV on Friday, September 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET, and will be available for on-demand viewing on Shudder and AMC+ starting Friday, September 22nd.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (9:00 p.m. ET/PT)



In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival and Jason Richman.

Ride With Norman Reedus (10:28 p.m. ET/PT)



Ride with Norman Reedus' sixth season features the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion- a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Guests this season include Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway and Johnny Knoxville. Ride with Norman Reedus is produced by Left/Right (This American Life, The Circus, James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction) with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anneka Jones serving as Executive Producers along with Reedus.

