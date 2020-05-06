Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof “Profoundly Grateful” for Peabody Award Nomination

✖

The annual Peabody Awards nominations were just announced and some of our favorites have been nominated, including HBO's Watchmen. Peabody's Board of Jurors has selected nominees to honor the best that 2019 had to offer in the following categories: Entertainment, Children's & Youth, Documentaries, News, Podcast/Radio, and Public Service. Watchmen received a nomination in the Entertainment category alongside Good Omens, Stranger Things, Chernobyl, When They See Us, Succession, David Makes Man Page, Dickinson, Fleabag, Float, Our Boys, Ramy, and Unbelievable. After the nominees were announced, Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

“On behalf of the hundreds of artists who devoted themselves to Watchmen, we are profoundly grateful to be nominated by the esteemed @peabodyawards. In the midst of a global pandemic, it feels strange and inappropriate to celebrate anything, yet Peabody shines a light on so many incredible pieces of work... from news to docs to podcasts to children’s programming. For those still sheltering, I highly recommend you check out the list of nominees as it’s chock full of vitamins for your mind and soul. We are truly honored to be among such distinguished company, particularly the astonishing WHEN THEY SEE US, the unforgettable UNBELIEVABLE and the radioactively brilliant CHERNOBYL. These limited series form a holy trinity of dramatized nonfiction that forces us to look, unflinchingly, at the most brutal and frightening parts of our society... and even in the midst of terror and despair, even in the darkest of nights, if we look hard enough, we find a glimmer of humanity and grace. I’ll keep looking if you will,” Lindelof wrote. You can check out the post below:

PBS led the way with 11 total Peabody Awards nominations this year, while HBO came in second with seven nominations. Netflix was nominated five times and Amazon was recognized with three.

“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

The Peabody Awards winners won't be announced until June 18th, but you can check out the full list of this year's nominees here.

