Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Reacts to 26 Emmy Nominations

The Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday and the list of shows is led by HBO's Watchmen, which managed to score 26 nominations. The series is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King), Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart), Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Joven Adepo), Outstanding Limited Series, and more. After the announcement, the series' showrunner, Damon Lindelof, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

"There are no words to describe what today has been like, but here are some words to describe what today has been like. I was shocked, then relieved, then grateful, then overwhelmed, then numb, then ashamed because I saw the tilt of the table and understood why everything upon it slid towards me. I felt the imbalance of altruism and atonement – and knew that I talk too much about the former and not enough about the latter. I felt more pride than I thought was possible, radiating out along as many spokes as letters in the alphabet… and knowing that there was no hub because we were all the wheel. And I was no showrunner because this show ran me."

He added, "To all the brilliant artists who made our beloved Watchmen, both recognized and unacknowledged, I am forever transformed by your patience, your care and your trust. I didn’t deserve those gifts, but I will never forget the grace with which you offered them. My gratitude is infinite and boundless. Thank you. ALL of you. A wise blue man once said that nothing ever ends… but some things have to. That’s the only way they can begin again. My part in this story is over. Whatever happens next? I leave it entirely in your hands." You can check out the post below:

Watchmen also earned four TV Critics Awards nominations earlier this month for Achievement in Drama (Regina King), Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year.

Currently, there are no plans to make a second season of Watchmen. While King has said she'd be on board if Lindelof came back, the creator has made it clear that that doesn't want to take the reins on a potential follow-up. Recently, Lindelof spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that he'd like to see someone else tackle Watchmen.

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms.

