Watchmen Leads 2020 TV Critic Awards

It's been nearly seven months since HBO's limited series Watchmen ended, but the show feels more relevant now than ever. The hit series, which takes place 30 years after the beloved comic, was well-received by all, earning a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's no surprise to learn that the series is currently tied for most nominations at the TV Critics Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nominees were announced yesterday, and Watchmen earned four nominations.

Watchmen, which was helmed by Damon Lindelof (LOST, The Leftovers), has been recognized by the TV Critics Association for Individual Achievement in Drama (Regina King), Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, Outstanding New Program, and Program of the Year. The only series to also earn four nominations was Netflix's Unbelievable.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” TCA president, Sarah Rodman, shared. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

Currently, there are no plans to make a second season of Watchmen. While King has said she'd be on board if Lindelof came back, the creator has made it clear that that doesn't want to take the reins on a potential follow-up. Recently, Lindelof spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that he'd like to see someone else tackle Watchmen.

"I do take what Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons said to heart, which is they designed the original Watchmen to be those 12 issues. They didn't really want to do any more. I think that Zack [Snyder] did a really good job of adapting those 12 issues into the movie. Then we did our nine episodes. It took 30 years to kind of justify a continuation of Watchmen. Hopefully, it won't take 30 more. I really do think that there should be more Watchmen and soon. I just don't think that I should be the one doing it unless I'm like, 'I know exactly how to do so,'" Lindelof explained.

He added, "I would facilitate and embrace and do everything in my power to enable others to come forward and show their take on Watchmen. Look, you're a comic book website and publication. I'm a huge lover of comics. There's a great tradition in the field of comic books unlike no other where a new writer and artist basically take a run on an iconic character. Where would we be without Frank Miller's run on Daredevil or Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on Black Panther or Alan Moore's run on Swamp Thing? I hope there's more Watchmen. I don't think it should be me."

Watchmen is available on all HBO platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.