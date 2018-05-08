HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series Working Title Revealed

Production on HBO’s new Watchmen series is beginning to ramp up and now, we have a working title for the show, hinting that it’ll enter production sometime soon.

According to Production Weekly, the HBO show featuring Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ fan-favorite characters will film under the working title of “Brooklyn.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the exception of some recent casting breakdowns surfacing online, little has been revealed about HBO’s latest entry into the superhero genre.

Those casting breakdowns don’t reveal any information about primary characters. Rather, they seem as they’re searching for several characters involved in law enforcement.

Back in January, it was reported that Nicole Kassell had been tabbed to direct the show’s pilot episode. Kassell has directed several episodes of The Leftovers, a show created by Lost alum Damon Lindelof, who will be serving as an executive producer on Watchmen.

Kassell’s additional credits include indie movie The Woodsman, as well as episodes of Claws, The Americans, Better Call Saul, and American Crime.

“Watchmen — it was dangerous,” Lindelof said earlier this year at Vulture Fest LA. “And you can’t be dangerous for dangerous’ sake, but the reason that I’m doing this is these are dangerous times and we need dangerous shows. What we think about superheroes is wrong. I love the Marvel movies and we saw Justice League this morning and I’m all for Wonder Woman and Batman and I grew up on these characters, but we should not trust people who put on masks and say that they are looking out for us. If you hide your face, you are up to no good.”

The Watchmen was a 12-issue series written by legendary comics author Alan Moore, and illustrated by Dave Gibbons. In September of last year, HBO announced that it was moving forward with a pilot from Lindelof based on the comic series, and commissioned additional scripts.

Zack Snyder directed an adaptation of The Watchmen for the big screen in 2009.