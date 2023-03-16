Watchmen Star Revealed as Singer Squirrel On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer premiered on Fox back in 2019, and the reality competition series has seen many exciting stars singing songs while wearing elaborate costumes. Big names have been unmasked over the years ranging from classic icons and Kermit the Frog and Dick Van Dyke to legendary musical artists such as Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle. There have also been some controversial unmaskings during the show's run, but the latest reveal brought nothing boy joy. The squirrel was unmasked this week, and comic book movie fans will definitely recognize the star. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The latest celebrity to be revealed in The Masked Singer was... Malin Akerman!

Akerman is known for many comedy roles ranging from The Heartbreak Kid remake to Childrens Hospital, but we know her best for playing Laurie Jupiter/Silk Spectre II in the 2009 Watchmen film directed by Zack Snyder. Akerman is also no stranger to musicals having played Constance Sack in the Rock of Ages movie opposite Tom Cruise. Before Akerman's unmasking this week, panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed is was Akerman behind the mask. You can watch the big reveal below:

Back in 2020, Akerman opened up about her time making Watchmen.

"I don't know if there was a particular project; I think it was just a matter of time. But I will say that Watchmen was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one," Akerman told Collider. "I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing. I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world. I definitely didn't feel worthy of being there. I felt like I had tricked them into casting me.

"You know, there was a lot of stuff that I was going through, so it was definitely a shift and I just said, 'Alright, I can't just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn, what direction I want to go in, what do I like creatively, what do I find fun? I want to put my best foot forward. I don't want to feel like I'm in that position where I feel like I'm the weakest link in a production', you know? So yeah, that probably was a little bit of a turning point," she added.

