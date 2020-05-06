Watchmen Actress Malin Akerman Struggled While Making Zack Snyder's Movie

✖

Watchmen’s Malin Akerman revealed that she struggled while making Zack Snyder’s movie. The actress told Collider that there was a ton of weight associated with the highly-anticipated comic book adaptation. However, for Akerman she didn’t fear the extremely vocal fanbase or the director in that way. All of the pressure from the film came from inside of her. Standing next to some of the people in that cast cannot have been easy, but she did the best she could considering the circumstances. It’s also astounding that after a very nice start to her career, there would be this feeling of being an imposter on that stage.

“I don’t know if there was a particular project; I think it was just a matter of time. But I will say that Watchmen was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one,” Akerman told Collider Ladies Night. “I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing. I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world. I definitely didn’t feel worthy of being there. I felt like I had tricked them into casting me.

“You know, there was a lot of stuff that I was going through, so it was definitely a shift and I just said, ‘Alright, I can’t just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn, what direction I want to go in, what do I like creatively, what do I find fun? I want to put my best foot forward. I don’t want to feel like I’m in that position where I feel like I’m the weakest link in a production’, you know? So yeah, that probably was a little bit of a turning point,” she added.

Even with the mixed reception to the movie, Snyder has always been adamant that it was a labor of love.

“So, honestly, I made “Watchmen” for myself. It’s probably my favorite movie that I’ve made,” he said in 2017. “And I love the graphic novel and I really love everything about the movie. I love the style. I just love the movie and it was a labor of love. And I made it because I knew that the studio would have made the movie anyway and they would have made it crazy.”

