Regina King’s One Night in Miami Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Regina King is having a huge week! Not only did King, who recently won an Emmy for playing Angela Abar on Watchmen, turn 50, but her first feature film was just released on Amazon Prime. King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami, follows Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) on the night of February 25, 1964, after Ali defeated Sonny Liston to become the heavyweight world champion for the first time. The movie is already getting Oscar buzz for King, and it is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score.

King took to Twitter this week to celebrate the movie's score. "#OneNightInMiami is #CertifiedFresh at 98% on the #Tomatometer, with 227 reviews," @RottenTomatoes tweeted. "Ok soooo I had to repost. How many reviews did they say??? The synergy is real! #OneNightInMiami," King replied. You can check out the tweets below:

Ok soooo I had to repost. How many reviews did they say??? The synergy is real! #OneNightInMiami https://t.co/57Vsgp3vvR — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 16, 2021

Last night, King was joined by Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle for a watch party of her new film. You can check out some of the best tweets from the online event here.You can read IMDB's official description for One Night in Miami below:

"One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s." The movie was written by Kemp Powers, who adapted his own stage play of the same name.

King is not the only person involved with One Night in Miami who has a history with DC Comics. Hodge will soon be playing Hawkman opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam. Back in November, Hodge revealed that he didn't believe Johnson when he initially got the call that he landed the role, and told The Hollywood Reporter that it felt like "winning the lottery." The movie will also star Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo, and will be directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra. The film was recently taken off of Warner Bros. official release calendar but production is still scheduled to take place this year.

One Night in Miami is now streaming on Amazon Prime.