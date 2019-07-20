Westworld Season 3 Trailer Released at SDCC

We’re still quite a ways away from Westworld returning onto the small screen, but San Diego Comic-Con has brought fans a pretty epic new trailer. During Saturday’s proceedings at the convention, HBO debuted the latest full trailer for Westworld‘s third season.

The newest batch of episodes are expected to take the series into entirely new territory after Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) successfully escaped the park and entered the “real world”.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” series star Evan Rachel Wood told ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

“I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently,” Wood continued. “And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

In the process, the show will introduce a number of new characters, including Caleb (Aaron Paul), a construction worker in Los Angeles who will have a profound impact on Dolores.

“Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan shared in a recent interview. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park,” co-creator Lisa Joy added. “After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

And if you’re among those who became perplexed by Westworld’s various plot threads and alternate timelines, Season 3 might be a good change of pace.

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” Nolan explained. “Part of the story plays out in the Western United States, and that’s a thematic through-line in the show — the American West as a setting and an ethos. The idea of the West as a wild place, where just over the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On that thematic level, Dolores emerges to figure out what happened to the real West. And the answer is: We paved the thing over, and civilization eventually caught up with all those people who were running away from it.”

