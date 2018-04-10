‘Westworld’ Showrunners Post Season 2 “Spoiler” Video

After an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit yesterday, Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan promised to spoil the events of Season 2 with a lengthy video analysis if they received a certain amount of upvotes.

The thought was to curb spoilers for the fans who aren’t as intensely involved in online communities, hoping the Reddit users would shield them and help differentiate the theories from the plot reveals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it didn’t take long for the community to reach the amount of upvotes the showrunners required to post their spoiler video, and they fulfilled their promise by posting a lengthy, 25 minute dive into the new season of Westworld, which you can check out above.

Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 2 in the video.

Did you watch it? All of it?

Ok, maybe not all of it, but hopefully you saw that adorable pup, at the very least.

By now, it’s obvious that this wasn’t the big spoilerific reveal that optimists might have been hoping for, but instead it was the Rick Roll skeptics were expecting. But in true Westworld fashioned, they managed their old piano-led take on the classic Rick Astley track “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

It’s one of the better trolls of a rabid fanbase in recent memory, though it wasn’t entirely without a payoff. The first two minutes of the video had to see the act, and it began with the character of Bernard waking up on a beach.

The clips gave a glimpse at the events after the massacre instigated by Robert Ford that ended Season 1, narrated by Jeffrey Wright himself. But once that piano riff hits, played by Clementine actor Angela Sarafyan, it’s becomes crystal clear.

The showrunners Rick Roll’d the vigilant, analytic Westworld fans.

The 25-minute long video is mostly dominated by footage of a dog named Bento, looking adorable and confused as it sits at a player piano.

Westworld Season 2 is shaping up to be an epic followup to the mind-blowing first season, which is exactly what network HBO needs at this point. With Game of Thrones gearing up for its final season, it seems like they’ve found their flagship series to carry the torch when it ends.

We’ll see how fans take to the second season when Westworld premieres on April 22nd.

Are you excited to head back to the town of Sweetwater? Let us know in the comments section!