‘Westworld’ Western Town Set Burns Down in Woolsey Fire

The historic Western town area located at Paramount Ranch within Agoura Hills, California, host to productions like HBO’s Westworld, burned down Friday in the Woolsey fire, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation service reports (via Variety).

“We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura,” the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation service tweeted Friday. “We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it.”

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

HBO utilized the town set during filming of its Main Street scenes on hit series Westworld, the sci-fi western that stars Evan Rachel Wood and Anthony Hopkins.

“Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita,” HBO said in a statement.

“Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires.”

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Because the central town of Sweetwater is filmed at Melody Ranch, locations such as the train platform and the Mariposa Saloon have not been affected.

Established by Paramount Pictures in 1927, the ranch hosted such productions as TV’s Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Weeds, The Mentalist, Quickdraw and HBO’s Great Depression-set mystery drama Carnivàle.

Film shoots included The Love Bug, Norbit, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, The Lake House, and American Sniper.

The Woolsey Fire, which has increased to 14,000 acres since its start Thursday, prompted tens of thousands of evacuations in both Northern and Southern California, the Weather Channel reports.

Among those displaced by the wildfires are Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, who reported he lost his home in the devastation.

Westworld will return to HBO with a third season.