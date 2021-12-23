Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Who Was Robbed Of Win, Getting Audi Gifted To Her After Outrage From Fans





Wheel Of Fortune had a contestant who lost in one of the weirdest ways this week, and Audi rolled in to make up for it. The Holiday Season is upon us and people really wanted to see this lady win a Q3 during her appearance on the show. Pat Sajak had to break the bad news that she had solved the puzzle, but “didn’t answer the question in the correct manner.” It’s a weird moment where viewers became much more aware of the strange rulebook for Wheel Of Fortune. (It’s a random situation all the way around.) Needless to say, people were upset that a technicality could stop a new car.

But, the plot thickened when Jeopardy! Champion Alex Jacob tweeted about the incident. Audi caught wind of the entire thing and decided to just give her the car anyway. A bunch of Wheel Of Fortune fans cheered the move as they viewer it as someone getting what they deserved after getting “cheated.” Clearly the car company saw an opportunity and seized it. Now, everyone is happy and can go back to enjoying the show this week.

You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/x0e3j1CqY9 — Audi USA (@Audi) December 22, 2021

Jacob voiced the thoughts of the entire fanbase on Twitter, “Now I’m wondering if she had just stretched out the word “riiiiiiiiiight,” would that have counted as a continuous answer? I understand rules are rules but this seems like a particularly dumb rule. C’mon Wheel, it’s Christmas.”

Are you happy that she finally got her car? Let us know down in the comments!

The people adamantly defending Wheel for this are truly of a different species https://t.co/jf03QY5CO7 — Fight 🥥🌴 Mass (@FightMass) December 23, 2021

Wow Twitter got Audi to give her the car https://t.co/tCfv4fsjn3 — january jones (@sumatimeshai) December 23, 2021

millions of dollars worth of good publicity plus a good deed done for the cost of a Q3? your PR team is way more intelligent than WoF's 🤙🏼 — Dillon Mouton (@dillonmouton) December 23, 2021

