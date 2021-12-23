Wheel of Fortune Fans Furious At Pat Sajak After Woman Loses Car

Wheel Of Fortune fans are upset that one contestant won’t be driving a new Audi this Holiday Season. During an episode this week, Tuesday’s program brought the viral moment to households across the United States. With an Audi Q3 on the line, one contestant stepped up to solve the puzzle. There was one slight problem though, she “didn’t answer the question in the correct manner” according to Pat Sajak. Pausing between the words is apparently a no-no in Wheel Of Fortune. (We had no idea either!) Well, getting the right answer in this manner means that you don’t get it right due to a technicality. Fans all over social media began to see the clip because of former Jeopardy! Champion Alex Jacob. His tweet helped spark the #GiveHerTheQ3 movement on social media. However, despite losing at the show, there’s a happy ending to this story as Audi sprung for the new car and people were elated.

Jacob explained the feelings of most of the fanbase as the inconsistency of the ruling kind of broke the fanbase in half. There are always going to be people who really love the rules as they are, and some who can’t believe that a small snag like this could prevent a cool moment.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

He wrote, “Now I’m wondering if she had just stretched out the word “riiiiiiiiiight,” would that have counted as a continuous answer? I understand rules are rules but this seems like a particularly dumb rule. C’mon Wheel, it’s Christmas.”

I like games to have strict rules, but I'd judge this as a win. On a Daily Double you can say "What is" immediately and then fill in the rest just before the buzzer. Why not the equivalent here? @WheelofFortune #GiveHerTheQ3 https://t.co/xOEQXbfd7S — Seth Weinstein (@duffilled) December 23, 2021

Uh… you guys probably have a couple of cars lying around, yes? @audi could #givehertheq3 as well. https://t.co/vWPlMR2c4j — Tod Hunter 🟧 Fight for Reproductive Rights & 🇺🇦 (@ttodhunter) December 23, 2021

https://twitter.com/eybyon/status/1474037899247116293?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wheel of Fortune, you just lost a viewer. "I am choosing the right word" to never watch this show again. #WheelofFortune #choosingtherightword

I'm done! I'm with that lady. She deserves that Audi! That rule is the most dumbest thing ever! She had it right before the time was up! pic.twitter.com/cwJGhXBaYq — TalinOrfaliGhazarian (@TalinOrfaliGhaz) December 22, 2021

What a happy ending!

You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/x0e3j1CqY9 — Audi USA (@Audi) December 22, 2021

