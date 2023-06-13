Wheel of Fortune: Who Could Replace Pat Sajak?

On Monday, Wheel of Fortune fans got some major news when longtime host Pat Sajak announced that the upcoming 41st season of the long-running game show will be his last. That season is expected to begin in September as part of the 2023-2024 and Season 40 just concluded last Friday after 190 episodes. Sajak announced his retirement on Twitter, noting that "the time has come" and that it's "been a wonderful ride". Sajak promised that he'd have more to say in the coming months, but with the end of the host's time on the iconic series drawing to a close, many are already starting to ask who might step up to fill his shoes.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

The idea of Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune isn't exactly a new one. He actually floated the idea last September, noting at the time that he felt like his time was starting to draw near, and because of that fans have been considering for some time who might make a suitable replacement for Sajak, who first joined the game show in 1981, just six years after its debut. As a result, there have been a few names that have already popped up on social media among fans — popular suggestions have been Vanna White who has turned letters on the show for years as well as Sajak's own daughter Maggie who serves as the show's "Social Correspondent. It's also been reported that Ryan Seacrest is a front runner to replace Sajak, but there are other potential contenders as well.

We've come up with a list of people we think might make a solid replacement for Sajak when he retires from Wheel of Fortune after Season 41. You can check out our list below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section.