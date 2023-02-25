Wheel of Fortune Contestant Leaves Audience Stunned After Wild Answer

One Wheel of Fortune contestant's guess left the audience physically stunned. This week on the game show, a woman named Khushi has FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT as the board was almost filled up. She guessed the letter G instead of an S and pandemonium broke loose in the audience. Big game show fan Chad Mosher shared the moment on social media and the bafflement spread to the Internet as well. Talking to former contestants, it's clear that it can be hard to think on your feet once the lights come on. Despite that very real fact, the audience was completely flabbergasted by the guess and the production had to wait for the reaction to die down before they could proceed.

You can listen to some of that anguish for yourself right here down below! Mosher tweeted, "I don't think I've ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in Fresh."

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in “Fresh”. pic.twitter.com/FiFWTNlphM — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) February 21, 2023

Wheel of Fortune Coming Back For Multiple Seasons on ABC

Not too long ago, ABC made the decision to bring back both of its heavy-hitter game shows for another five years. Both Jeopardy! And Wheel of Fortune will get extended runs on the network. As more people are hit by the rising costs of modern life, some are turning toward broadcast television instead of streaming for entertainment. So many viewers have these shows as staples of their nightly routines.

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures explained. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," added Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."

Are you astounded by her guess? Is this the biggest head scratcher you've ever seen on Wheel of Fortune? Let us know down in the comments!