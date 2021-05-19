Amazon's Wheel of Time Season 2 Plans Leak Ahead of Series Debut on Amazon

Amazon Prime appears to be working on Season 2 of its Wheel of Time television series. The Twitter account for Amazon Prime's upcoming The Wheel of Time show briefly posted a script for "Episode 201: A Taste of Solitude" written by Amanda Kate Schuman. While there was no accompanying text with the picture, the intent was clearly to indicate that work was already underway on the next season of the show, even though no trailer or release date has been announced for the series debut on Amazon Prime. The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before several people grabbed screenshots, which can be seen below.

(Photo: Twitter)

News about the upcoming Wheel of Time series, which is based on a series of popular fantasy novels by Robert RR Jordan, has been rather scarce. Amazon has yet to release a full trailer for the show, although it did release two very small teasers featuring Rosamund Pike's Moiraine and Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran. Reports from earlier this week indicated that Season 1 of the show had finally wrapped production after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No release date for Season 1 of the series has been announced, although most entertainment industry insiders expect a end-of-year release.

The Wheel of Time is set in a world still recovering from "The Breaking of the World," a cataclysmic event in ancient times that tainted magic for male magic users. Pike's Moiraine, who is part of the Aes Sedai, discovers a group of teenagers in a remote corner of the world and learns that one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, the powerful magic user partially responsible for the Breaking and who is destined to either save the world or destroy it. The Wheel of Time series is popular among fantasy novel fans, in part because of its huge cast of characters and expansive world, which features multiple cultures and civilizations.

The cast for Wheel of Time includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Ran al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor.