Wheel of Time TV Series Reveals First Look at Lan

Amazon Prime's Wheel of Time series has revealed a first look at Lan Mandragoran. The upcoming Wheel of Time series, which is based off of the acclaimed fantasy series by Robert R. R. Jordan, has posted a new bit of footage, this time showing off Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran. The six-second teaser opens with Lan stating "You think you know this world… you know nothing," before showing him slash at an unseen creature with a sword.

Lan Mandragoran pic.twitter.com/44DnK1qHTk — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) April 28, 2021

Lan is one of the major characters in The Wheel of Time, a Warder bonded to Moiraine Damodred. A stoic warrior, Lan is considered one of the most skilled swordsmen in the world and is a natural leader. As a Warder, Lan has the ability to heal from injuries much quicker than normal men, has enhanced strength and speed, and can go without food and rest for long periods of time. Lan quickly becomes something of a mentor to the series protagonist Rand, teaching him in the proper use of the blade, and has a complicated relationship with both Moiraine and Rand's friend Nynaeve.

Daniel Henney is best known as a TV actor who had roles in Hawaii Five-0 and Criminal Minds. He also played Agent Zero in the 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie and voiced Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6.

This is the second clip we've seen from the Wheel of Time series, following a similar 6-second clip showing Rosamund Pike's Moiraine in action. The series has been in development since 2018. While filming started in late 2019, it had to be halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production eventually resumed in Prague and has been in active development since. In addition to Pike, the series stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney. No release date has been announced.