The Wheel of Time Releases Season 2 Trailer

Prime Video has dropped a brand new trailer for The Wheel of Time as the show prepares to release its second season on September 1st. The new trailer provides fans with a first look at the new season, with Rand and his friends scattered across the world as various forces begin their march towards the fabled Last Battle. While the show’s new season is a loose adaptation of the second and third books of The Wheel of Time book series, we see several surprising events from other books, such as the first meeting between Rand and Logain. Some iconic moments from the books are also hinted at, such as Nynaeve’s passing through the silver arches. We also get first glimpses at several iconic characters from the show, including Elayne, Lady Sudoth, and Aviendha.

The show stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, with Dónal Finn replacing Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney joining the cast as Elayne Trakand.

The official description for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time reads: “Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time premieres on Prime Video on September 1st.