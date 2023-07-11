The Wheel of Time Is Getting a Prequel Movie

The Wheel of Time is getting an animated prequel movie. Today, iwot Productions and Squeeze Studios announced they are working on an animated prequel movie to The Wheel of Time, called The White Tower. The new movie is based on an original short story by Zach Stentz, creator of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and screenwriter of X-Men: First Class and Thor. The movie will be produced by Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions, and by Zack Stentz of Electric Brain Entertainment. Selvage and Mondragon separately are executive producers on The Wheel of Time television series. No distributor has been announced for The White Tower and it appears that the movie has no ties to Amazon's The Wheel of Time series.

"I have been a lifelong fan of the world Robert Jordan created, particularly The White Tower, which serves the mysterious Aes Sedai sisterhood as a capitol, residence, school, and fortress", said Stentz in a press release announcing the new movie. "It was a dream fulfilled to be offered the opportunity to author a new story that takes place within an iconic setting that will be immediately familiar to Jordan fans around the world."

The Wheel of Time is a popular fantasy series set in a post-apocalyptic world still recovering from the Breaking of the World, an era in which all male magic users went mad due to their source of magic being tainted by the Dark One, a cosmic force of evil. While female magic users remained at the forefront of the world, males with a connection to magic were feared and hunted due to the corruption caused by their connection to tainted magic. The White Tower will follow a female magic user who travels to The White Tower, the headquarters of the female Aes Sedai who can still channel the One Power.