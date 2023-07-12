The Wheel of Time Reveals Season 2 Key Art (Exclusive)

Prime Video has revealed a first look at the key art for the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. ComicBook.com can exclusively provide a first look at the key art for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time, which will premiere on September 1st on Prime Video. The artwork shows the core cast of Josha Stradowski, Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford and Dónal Finn, who were separated from each other at the end of Season 1. The art notably shows Pike's Moiraine wielding a dagger instead of channeling the One Power, while Robins' Nynaeve and Madden's Egwene are both in the white clothes of Initiates of the White Tower, indicating they've started their training as Aes Sedai. The art also shows a new look at Finn as Mat Cauthon, as Finn replaced Barney Harris, who departed the show at the end of Season 1.

(Photo: Prime Video)

The official description for The Wheel of Time Season 2 reads:

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time debuts on September 1st on Prime Video.