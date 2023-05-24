The Wheel of Time Season 2 First Look Revealed

The Wheel of Time is coming back for Season 2 and we have our first look at the new episodes. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, fans of the Amazon Prime series see Representatives of the Seanchan Empire, alongside Loial (Hammed Animashaun) and The Dark One (Fares Fares). The second salvo of episodes has been coming for quite some time now. Filming began last year, but with a production of this size, that only makes sense. With Warner Bros. across the way warming up more Game of Thrones as we speak, the rivalry between all of these fantasy properties will rage on into the night.

Season 3 is already in the works too. "I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," Judkins told fans in a press release announcing the third season. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

(Photo: Amazon Prime)

