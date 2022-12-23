When Will Yellowstone Return With New Episodes?

'Tis the season to be a Yellowstone fan! The beloved show recently returned for its fifth season, and its newest spinoff, 1923, debuted this month and set a massive record for Paramount+. Yellowstone's newest season has been dropping new episodes on Sundays, and the latest revealed some bloody secrets. However, don't expect a follow-up this week. Since Sunday is Christmas, fans won't be getting the eighth episode just yet. Instead, "A Knife and No Coin," which is the midseason finale, will be released the following week on Sunday, January 1st.

While you won't be getting new Yellowstone on Christmas, you can still get your fill of show on Sunday. Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on December 25th starting at 10 AM ET/PT. The marathon will include episodes of Yellowstone in addition to the first episode of 1923 and the first two episodes of 1883. As for the upcoming eighth episode of Yellowstone, you can read a description from Deadline below:

"Jamie (Wes Bentley) will go through with his plan to remove his dad from office. In the meantime, John (Kevin Costner) has an ask for Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys will embark on a big change, and a flashback reveals a source of Rip's loyalty."

Where Can You Watch 1923?

Despite taking place in the same universe, Yellowstone and 1923 are available in different places, which is causing some fans to become angry. While 1923 debuted on Paramount+, Yellowstone is not actually available on the streaming site. To clear things up, the first four seasons of the original show are available to watch on Peacock while the new season is releasing its episodes on the Paramount Network.

While Season 5 of Yellowstone is airing on the Paramount Network, it won't be streaming on Paramount+ in the United States like 1923. However, the new season will be on Patamount+ in the UK. New episodes of Yellowstone are released on the Paramount Network on Sundays at 8 PM ET in the US. Those episodes can also be watched live and in reruns on other Viacom channels like CMT and MTV. Per Den of Geek, "most cable providers and live TV streaming services also offer an on-demand or DVR option in case you can't watch new episodes live."

Are you bummed Yellowstone isn't releasing a new episode on Christmas? Tell us in the comments!