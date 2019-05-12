Who Dies in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5?

Game of Thrones season eight, episode five, the penultimate episode of the HBO fantasy drama, airs tonight. The episode brings the battle for the Iron Throne to a head as the forces of Daenerys Targaryen amass outside of the walls of King’s Landing. Who will survive the coming conflict?

This episode follows the massive Battle of Winterfell in the third episode of the show’s final season, “The Long Night.” That episode had several deaths as the forces of Westeros fought to fend off the invasion of the White Walkers led by the Night King. As big as that episode was, star Emilia Clarke has said that tonight’s is even bigger, saying they’re “gonna be mental. Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is aahhhhh. I mean episodes 4 and 5 and 6, they’re all insane.” Co-star Sophie Turner has said that fans will feel the maximum amount of pain possible by the end.

As with any big battle episode, the chances of a high mortality rate go up. It’s especially high with Daenerys ready to burn King’s Landing to the ground with Cersei Lannister in it. So who will fall?

Tonight may see the much-anticipated “Clegane Bowl” finally become a reality. This is the fight between Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and his brother, Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, that fans have predicted would take place before the show ends. If that does occur, we expect at least one fatality. For the sake of the narrative, we predict the Mountain will fall, though the Hound may go down with him.

With Cersei still sitting on the Iron Throne, it seems like a Lannister is going to have to die. This may be the episode that Jaime Lannister is finally forced to choose between his sister or the realm. He may live up to his Kingslayer name a second time and kill Cersei. Or, Cersei may finally have enough of him and murder Jaime.

There is expected to be battle on the water as well. Euron Greyjoy will lead Cersei’s navy. We don’t expect him to make it through the episode. He’ll either die on the water, perhaps after his sister, Yara, joins the battle with the Iron Fleet on behalf of Dany, or in single combat with Jaime.

These are just our guesses though. Who do you think dies in the second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

