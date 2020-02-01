Is SNL On Tonight? JJ Watts Set for Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut

The Houston Texans had their season cut short last month, dipping out in the second round of the NFL Playoffs, thanks to the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. The early exit has allowed superstar defensive lineman JJ Watt to fulfill a lifelong dream by joining the cast of Saturday Night Live for a night. The five-time All-Pro defensive end is making his SNL hosting debut tonight, Saturday, February 1st at 30 Rock.

Watt will be joined by fellow first-timer Luke Combs, the country megastar who’s set to launch his nation-wide What You See Is What You Get tour next week. This time last year, Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” had peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. His latest album, What You See Is What You Get, also peaked atop the Billboard 200 right before Thanksgiving last year. The album currently sits at #20 on the chart.

It’s been a moment since the hit NBC live sketch show has held a professional athlete as guest host. Legendary NBA star Charles Barkley hosted the March 3, 2018 date in Season 43 and prior to that, former MMA fighter and WWE star Ronda Rousey hosted a Season 41 episode on January 23, 2016. It’s been nearly ten years since an NFL player last hosted the show after former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning joined the team at 30 Rock for an episode in Season 37.

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, it’s anticipated it might be a sports-heavy show and being situated in the biggest media market of the world, there are always possibilities some other superstars might show up.

Saturday Night Live starts airing from 30 Rock’s Studio 8H at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on Saturdays.

Cover photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images