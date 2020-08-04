Who's The Boss Sequel Series Starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano In Development

Who's The Boss is the latest 1980s hit TV series getting a modern sequel series, with both Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to star. Deadline reports that the new series "will take place 30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former major-league baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli. She is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in." Thematically, the show will explore "generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020."

Additional original cast members Judith Light (who played Angela) and Danny Pintauro (who played Jonathan) are said to be "supportive" of the new series, and there is some indication that the sequel series could find ways to bring them back, down the line. Sadly, Mona (actress Katherine Helmond) died last year.

The angle this Who's The Boss sequel series is taking is certainly a bold one, with a big meta-wink to real-life socio-political issues. Alyssa Milano is arguably one of Hollywood's most outspoken social activists and political lightning rods - especially in the last four years. This Who's The Boss reboot seems like a vehicle to explore some of the ideas Milano is taking on in real life.

It will also serve as a re-examination of old tropes the original Who's The Boss introduced, much in the same way that other rebooted series like Fuller House or Girl Meets World have from modern perspectives. Who's The Boss took an interesting slant on both class and gender - and those themes will be even more interesting with Sam being a single mom living in Angela's house. The socio-economic implications of that are big, and seeing Sam's life as an affluent suburbanite collides with her father's working-class Brooklyn background, will be great to see.

Sony Pictures Television is developing this Who's The Boss sequel series, which will be executive produced by legendary TV creator Norman Lear, his partner Brent Miller of ACT II Productions and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who reportedly locked-in both Danza and Milano- who will both serve as executive producers, as well. The deal for this new Who's The Boss series will also include a deal in which potential buyers can also license the entire original Who's The Boss? series, which ran from 1984 - 1992 (8 seasons, 196 episodes).

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.