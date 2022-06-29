Who's The Boss? is getting brand new life at Amazon Freevee. A 30-years-later sequel series starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano, reprising their roles as father and daughter Tony Micelli and Samantha Micelli, has been in the works at Sony Pictures Television since 2020. All in the Family and The Jeffersons creator Norman Lear will executive produce the Who's The Boss? revival now in development for Freevee, Amazon's ad-supported video on-demand service recently rebranded from IMDb TV. Deadline first reported the news.

The synopsis, according to Deadline: "Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship with his daughter Samantha (Milano). She is now a single mother, living in the family house. The new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022."

Mike Royce, who co-created the 2017 One Day at a Time re-imagining for Netflix, will write and executive produce the Who's The Boss? follow-up with co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, People of Earth). Royce is a two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of Everybody Loves Raymond and the co-creator of Ray Romano's TNT dramedy series Men of a Certain Age.

The original hit sitcom aired 196 episodes across eight seasons between 1984 and 1992 on ABC. Sony Pictures TV picked up the Boss rights after its acquisition of Lear's Embassy Television, which produced the first two seasons of Who's The Boss? as well as episodes of The Jeffersons, The Facts of Life, and One Day at a Time.

"Very excited about this!," Danza tweeted in response to Tuesday's news.

According to an August 2020 report from Deadline, the Who's The Boss? sequel series was shopped to streaming services with the option to license 196 episodes of the original series. The Who's The Boss? sequel is now in development at and will stream on Amazon Freevee.

The premium free streaming service is available to watch on Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, LG, PlayStation 4 and 5, XBox, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Xfinity.