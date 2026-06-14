X-Men ’97 Season 2 Breaks Record for Marvel’s Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score as Early Reviews Revealed

X-Men ’97 is coming to Disney+ on July 1st, and the Rotten Tomatoes scores are the highest of any series released, although this could change as time rolls on. The first season of X-Men ’97 had an incredible 99% Rotten Tomatoes score with a 91% audience score, making it one of the best Marvel shows, animated or live-action. The new season hasn’t been released yet, so there is no way to know what the audience thinks about the series second outing. However, there are early critics’ reviews, and in the first 12 reviews for the show, it is getting even better reviews, although that score is likely to drop as more reviews flow in.

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The second season of X-Men ’97 has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The critical reviews praised the introduction of Apocalypse, and many critics said that it somehow even surpassed the excellence of the first season.

X-Men ’97 Looks to Be a Perfect Follow-Up to the Revived Series

Image Courtesy of Marvel

X-Men ’97 follows up on the first season of the revived 1990s cartoon series, and that debut season took everything to a new level. The first season showcased the Genosha Massacre, killing several mutants, including Magik (as seen in a memorial moment in the Season 2 trailer) and Gambit, and then scattering the X-Men across different timelines in the final cliffhanger scene. This leads into what fans can expect from the second season, as the X-Men try to find their way home as the “Age of Apocalypse” begins.

There are also other plot points, such as how Magneto ripped out Wolverine’s adamantium in the first season, and Feral Wolverine will arrive. There is also the chance that Apocalypse could create his new Horsemen, with names like Wolverine and Gambit as perfect additions based on how last season ended, even though both served as the same Horseman – Death – in the comics. What happens remains unknown, as Marvel has done a great job at keeping the main storyline a secret and not spoiling things in the first trailers.

However, the best news is that the critics love it and feel it is an improvement over even the first season, which was highly praised by critics and fans. Wonder Man, released earlier this year, was another critically praised release, with a 91% from critics and 87% from the audience. WandaVision sits at 92% from critics and an 88% from the audience. The two seasons even rank higher than Ms. Marvel, which had an impressive 98% from critics. Looking at the scores for both the first and second seasons of X-Men ’97, it seems this show has become the gold standard for the MCU on Disney+.

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