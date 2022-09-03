William Zabka Says There Is a Cobra Kai Endgame, Suggests Trilogy of Films After Series

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is hitting Netflix next week, and ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with the show's cast, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). Of course, both actors starred in the original The Karate Kid film back in 1984, and it doesn't sound like either actor is ready to say goodbye to their characters. In fact, Zabka joked that he's ready to make a trilogy of films as soon as the show ends.

"Yeah, there's no endgame at all, we'll keep this thing for another ten seasons," Zabka said with a laugh. "There's an endgame," he clarified. "Everything's pointing to a place on the map for sure. It's a matter of how many we're gonna get to do that, but there's definitely an endgame." He joked, "We're gonna end the series and then I think we're gonna do a trilogy of films."

While it doesn't seem like they have a clear idea of what the future holds, Macchio did say they could continue the "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe."

"The thing that's been created, there's kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from," Macchio teased. "I mean, whether it's ... Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we're not done as long as we're given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that."

ComicBook.com also talked to the show's younger stars, and they're open to being a new legacy cast 30 years down the line.

"Oh yeah, of course," Oona O'Brien said. "Oh yeah," Griffin Santopietro added. "Same," Dallas Dupree Young said. "I feel as though Cobra Kai really shaped our careers in a whole different light and I think, you know, to have the opportunity to go back 20-30 years, I just think that would be incredible to be a part of that," he added. "And I think we've all made lifelong friends on this set as well," O'Brien shared.

"It'd be crazy seeing everyone," Xolo Maridueña said when asked the same question. "Yeah, I'm down, I'm in," Mary Mouser replied. "We keep doing 30 years later, just over and over again," Gianni DeCenzo added. "Yeah," Peyton List agreed.

Cobra Kai Season 5 is set to debut on Netflix on September 9th.