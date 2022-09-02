Cobra Kai Stars Willing to Return in 30 Years to Continue Karate Kid Legacy

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is hitting Netflix next week, and the trailer teases a lot of excitement in the new episodes. The Karate Kid sequel series sees the return of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and began 34 years after the original movie was released. The original stars have teamed up with a younger cast who are willing to take on the same role in another 30 years. While chatting with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, the young actors were asked if they would consider being a legacy cast down the line.

"Oh yeah, of course," Oona O'Brien replied. "Oh yeah," Griffin Santopietro added. "Same," Dallas Dupree Young said. "I feel as though Cobra Kai really shaped our careers in a whole different light and I think, you know, to have the opportunity to go back 20-30 years, I just think that would be incredible to be a part of that," he added. "And I think we've all made lifelong friends on this set as well," O'Brien shared.

"It'd be crazy seeing everyone," Xolo Maridueña said when asked the same question. "Yeah, I'm down, I'm in," Mary Mouser replied. "We keep doing 30 years later, just over and over again," Gianni DeCenzo added. "Yeah," Peyton List agreed.

It's nice to hear the younger cast would be willing to continue The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai legacy, especially since Macchio teased a potential "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe" when talking to ComicBook.com.

"The thing that's been created, there's kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from," Macchio teased. "I mean, whether it's ... Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we're not done as long as we're given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that."

Macchio added, "There's stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn't happen until Season 4 'cause there wasn't any more room in Season 3. There's stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there's more to come, we hope."

Cobra Kai Season 5 is set to debut on Netflix on September 9th.