Original Willow Director Would Love to Return for a Season 2

The Willow TV series on Disney+ brought back beloved star Warwick Davis as the titular character, but director of the original movie Ron Howard wasn't able to make a comeback, which is something he hopes to change if the series gets renewed for a Season 2. While Howard might not have served as a director on the new series, he did serve as an executive producer and remained quite involved in the franchise, with his lack of directing on this debut season being due to scheduling complications. The entire first season of Willow is now streaming on Disney+ and it is unknown if the project will get renewed.

"I was a little disappointed not to have time this time," Howard recently recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "It would be a function of looking at the calendar."

Even if the series does get renewed, the filmmaker confirmed it wouldn't be a certainty that he would direct, though teased he would remain as committed to the project as he was able to be.

"I wouldn't want to make any promises as I've already got a few things that I'm dreaming of doing," Howard pointed out. "But if we're fortunate enough to be able to carry on with the show, I am going be as involved as I can be, as I was this season, because it means a lot to me."

Howard went on to detail how, despite his disappointment that he couldn't direct for the new series, he was also excited to get to see how his Solo: A Star Wars Story collaborator Jonathan Kasdan would expand on the core concept for a new generation.

"I was always excited for Warwick [Davis] to be Willow again," Howard pointed out. "But I was most excited by Jon's expansion of the next generation and their relationships. Because the first one was built on the charm and the emotion that came out of the relationships."

The filmmaker explained how one reason he didn't have to be immensely involved was based on how talented Kasdan was and the alignment of their ideas.

"I happened to agree with the approach," Howard confessed. "I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news at any point. But I offered up notes, criticisms, and ideas. That's the way I was utilized and activated. There were discussions about where the season would go and how the episodes would unfold, and I participated in that. But once the overarching shape of the first season and the launch into the adventure was defined, and once the key cast members were in place, it fell completely on Jon's shoulders."

