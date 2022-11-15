Willow Releases New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disney+ Sequel Series

While the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises might be the most well-known properties at Lucasfilm, another beloved narrative is the 1988 fantasy film Willow, which is getting an all-new sequel series on Disney+. With only a few weeks to go until the debut of the series, Disney+ has released an all-new behind-the-scenes featurette exploring the excitement of the new narrative and how the project aims to capture the spirit of the original adventure while also offering new perspectives on that world. You can check out the new Willow featurette below before the series premieres on Disney+ on November 30th.

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

Willow also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, Ron Howard, and Samie Kim Falvey serve as executive producers. Writers are John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor.

Unlike those other Lucasfilm properties which have been explored in a number of ways over the decades, there are fewer chapters in the world of Willow, with Jon Kasdan previously detailing his commitment to honoring the source material.

"It's a whole new thing. From the moment I got involved in Star Wars with George [Lucas], with Kathy, with my dad, I saw an opportunity here with Willow to bring this story back," Kasdan previously shared with ComicBook.com. "I knew that Warwick was eager to do it, to play it again, and then when Ron came and worked on [Solo: A Star Wars Story] with us, he was just as eager, too, and we let the momentum of that allow us to continue this story that the three of us really loved -- that I loved as a fan and they loved as a working experience. I just thought, 'How do I do this, and how do I give it the same fidelity that we tried to give to Solo?' There are deep cuts in the Willow show, and references to the tabletop game and references to the novelization. We went deep, and hopefully the true fan will appreciate it."

Willow premieres on Disney+ on November 30th.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments!