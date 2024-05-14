Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel Gets Official Title and First-Look Photos

Disney Channel's slate of programming just got a bit more magical. On Tuesday, during the Disney Upfront, star and executive producer Selena Gomez helped unveil the first look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the new sequel to the hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will see Gomez and David Henrie reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place, which began on Disney Channel in 2007 and ran through 2012. The fan-favorite series ran for four seasons, also spawning the TV movies Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.

In addition to Gomez and Henrie, the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will include Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, and Taylor Cora as Winter. The series is expected to debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ later in 2024.

(Photo: Eric McCandless)

(Photo: Eric McCandless)

What Is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place About?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement when the series was first confirmed. "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."

How Long Has a Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel Been in the Works?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was first announced to be in development earlier this year, after rumblings of it possibly happening for several years.

"It's not formal but Selena and I sit and we talk about what the reboot would be and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing," Henrie said in a previous interview. "What made the Russos special is that we were a family. We want to start the show a few years later, start them out divided: Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin's like the principal who has a family now, Maz has the sub shop but it's run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then through the course of the series, bring us all together."

As mentioned above, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will debut later this year exclusively on Disney+ and the Disney Channel.