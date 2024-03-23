Wizards of Waverly Place: First Look at Selena Gomez's Return In Sequel Series

Wizards of Waverly Place is coming back to Disney Channel and fans just got their first look at Selena Gomez and David Henry. That's right Alex and Justin Russo are back. However, this isn't a reboot. Think of the new Wizards of Waverly Place as a continuation from the original series. Back in the late 2000s, fans used to crowd the couch to catch Gomez on Disney Channel along with some other staples. Clearly the strategy of bringing back these older shows has worked. Raven's Home continues to deliver for the network and other competitors are employing similar strategies. Check out DIsney+'s post down below.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."

Making magic, then and now 🪄 The new Wizards of Waverly Place series is coming this fall! pic.twitter.com/RbWhhT7P0S — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 22, 2024

Why Are We Doing A Revival Now?

(Photo: Disney)

This reboot/revival has been the talk of fans for a while now. From the second Disney+ launched and there was a Lizzie McGuire revival announced, the other Disney Channel fans sprung into action on social media. Now, their time is here with Wizards of Waverly Place. But, it doesn't stop with just the fans. Henrie talked to Entertainment Tonight about getting the band back together.

"It's not formal but Selena and I sit and we talk about what the reboot would be and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing," he explained. "What made the Russos special is that we were a family. We want to start the show a few years later, start them out divided: Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin's like the principal who has a family now, Maz has the sub shop but it's run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then through the course of the series, bring us all together."

What's The New Wizards Of Waverly Place About?

(Photo: Disney+)

January saw the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel being reported as being in development. Some key plot points were discussed back then too. Max Matenko (Platonic) is a new series regular that plays Justin's youngest son, Milo. They join the previously announced cast, which includes Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney's Just Roll with It) in the lead role as powerful young wizard Billie. Alkaio Thiele (Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends) is along as Justin's oldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls) as Justin's wife, Giada.

Wizards of Waverly Place will track Justin Russo as an adult, who has chosen a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. However, Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to their house looking for help. At that point, Justin realizes he's gotta dust off his magical talents to mentor the wizard-in-training. In addition, he's got to juggle everyday responsibilities while safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven's Home) will be aboard as writers and executive producers. They'll have some help from Gary Marsh (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) directed and executive produced the pilot and returns to direct multiple episodes.

Are you excited for this sequel series? Let us know down in the comments!