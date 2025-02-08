WWE Releases 4 More Superstars, Including 3 Former Champions

Play video

WWE shocked fans when they released 6 Superstars from the roster during last night’s episode of SmackDown, but unfortunately, the cuts haven’t stopped there. Today WWE has released four more Superstars from the roster, including three Superstars who were previously Tag Team Champions. WWE has released The Good Brothers ( made up of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), Isla Dawn, and Giovanni Vinci (via Fightful), which now brings the total of people released in the past 24 hours to a total of 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Good Brothers were previously with the company until 2019 but were released as part of several talent cuts. They would then return to WWE in 2022 and re-team with AJ Styles, eventually also recruiting Michin to The O.C. The former Tag Team Champions would then be on and off of TV sporadically due to injuries and changes in creative direction, and they haven’t been featured on TV much over the past few months.

Isla Dawn is the most surprising name on this list, as she was part of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Unholy Union alongside Alba Fyre not that long ago. The Tag Team had some genuine buzz around them when they were drafted from NXT to SmackDown, as they were still the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions at that point.

Unholy Union would battle it out with the Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at 2024’s Clash at the Castle, and in a complete upset would take them down and walk away the new Tag Team Champions. They didn’t get as many chances to defend them on TV after that, and eventually, Belair and Cargill would recapture those Titles, which they still hold. Well, technically Bianca and Naomi hold them, but you get the picture.

Giovanni Vinci was recently brought back to SmackDown with a host of vignettes, but it seems the change in direction didn’t stick enough for WWE’s liking. It certainly didn’t help that Vinci lost his first match back in a matter of seconds and then lost his second match as well. He pretty much disappeared from TV after that and never had the chance to redefine his persona and character.

To this point, WWE has released 10 superstars from the roster, including Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, and more. Alexander has addressed his upcoming free agency, and so has Davenport, who changed her X bio and teased her upcoming free agency in her Stories. The only person who won’t need to deal with the 90-day non-compete is Sonya Deville, as her contract is reportedly nearing its end in the next several weeks.

Where do you want to see these stars go next? You can talk all things wrestling with me in the comments or on Bluesky @knightofoa!