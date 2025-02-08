Superstar Announces He’s Done with WWE

Play video

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown featured several Superstars moving over from Monday Night Raw, but during the broadcast fans also learned that one Superstar is now done with the company. After 8 and a half years, Cedric Alexander announced on X that he is no longer with WWE, though it’s not clear if he was released by WWE, requested his release from WWE, or simply departed after his contract expired.



Alexander did reveal that he is very much going to be back in a wrestling ring, and that will take place after his 90-day non-compete is up. That 90-day reference would indicate that his contract wasn’t up yet though, as if it had expired he would be able to go wherever he wanted immediately. You can find Alexander’s announcement below.

On X Alexander wrote, “Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90”.

Alexander had been working in NXT over the past few months, primarily aligning with Je’Von Evans. Alexander tagged with Evans against A-Town Down and FrAxiom, and would also have big matches against Trick Williams and Wes Lee. He initially moved to NXT with Ashante Thee Adonis, who is still in NXT in a storyline with Karmen Petrovic.

As for where Alexander goes next, he would be an immediate asset anywhere, but there is one place that seems like a perfect fit. That would be AEW, which currently is the home of several former teammates of Alexander’s. Those would be Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, who were all part of WWE’s The Hurt Business alongside Alexander.

The group was broken up for some reason in WWE, and since then MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin have all reunited as the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. In 90 days the last member of the group will be a free agent, and it would be pretty great for Alexander to get a fresh start alongside some friends and complete the group’s reunion if that’s what he wants to do.

For now, we’ll just have to wait for the 90 days to run out before seeing what he does next, and we can’t wait to see him back in the ring later in the year.

