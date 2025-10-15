WWE Reveals 3 Huge Title Matches for NXT Halloween Havoc

With only one more week until WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, tonight’s episode of NXT hit the ground running to solidify and cement the card for one of NXT’s most entertaining annual premium live events. Halloween Havoc has traditionally featured some fantastic matches mixed in with a few unforgettable moments, and while there’s already considerable competition in that department thanks to Crown Jewel, this year should be no exception. Not only did we get confirmation of a Day of the Dead match, but WWE also revealed 3 huge Title matches for the card, which will likely lead to at least one new Champion by the end of the night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, WWE held the anticipated Battle Royale to decide Jacy Jayne’s opponent for Halloween Havoc, and it was one of the best matches of the night. Not only did we get more TNA and NXT crossover moments, but we also learned that Tatum Paxley will face Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship. That’s not all though, as we also got a major confirmation for the NXT Championship, which will be between Ricky Saints and Trick Williams.

Play video

The third Title match came in the form of current TNA World Tag Team Champions and NXT Tag Team Champions The Hardys, who shared the screen with two of NXT and TNA’s brightest stars and assured them they would get some revenge against Darkstate. Now, The Hardys will face Darkstate for the Titles at Halloween Havoc.

Halloween Havoc Could Be One of NXT’s Best Events of the Year

In the past, Halloween Havoc has leaned into the frightful elements of the holiday, and its experienced quite a bit of success when utlizing haunted houses as the backdrop. Whether it means someone gets lost in a haunted house or a match actually takes place in a creepy locale, NXT excels when it has some fun with the concept, and the Day of the Dead match could be the first sign that they are doing that once again.

The three Championship matches are also a good sign, as that means we could get a legitimately shocking moment before the episode is done. Ricky Saints just won the Title, so that doesn’t seem like the upset to put money on, but Jacy Jayne has had the Title for a while, and with Paxley becoming beloved in NXT and her story seemingly moving towards a split with The Culling, we could see her finally attain singles Championship gold.

Play video

It doesn’t appear as if the spin the wheel concept will make a return, but there is still one week left, so you never know. Perhaps NXT will bring this one back for a return apperance, as you never know what to expect when the wheel is around. Johnny Gargano once built an entire storyline around being scared of a wheel, so here’s hoping it makes a comeback. In any case, Halloween Havoc is shaping up to be great, and you can find the full card below.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card (So Far)

NXT Championship Match: Ricky Saints (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (C) vs Tatum Paxley

Day of the Dead NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hardy Boyz (C) vs Darkstate

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!