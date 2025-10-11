WWE Crowns New Champion (And Shatters Undefeated Streak)

WWE Crown Jewel got things started with an Australian street fight ahead of John Cena’s final appearance in Perth, and then it was time for a Championship throwdown between two of WWE’s brightest stars. Both superstars have had huge years in 2025, so there was a lot on the line in addition to the Championship gold. By the end of the match, not only had a new Champion been crowned, but an undefeated streak had been shattered, and all anyone wants to see is WWE run this back as soon as possible.

WWE Crown Jewel delivered the first of two WWE Crown Jewel Championship matches with the battle between Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer, and there was even more on the line than just a new Title. Stratton has been undefeated so far in 2025, taking down superstars like Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Trish Stratus, just to name a few. Unfortunately for Stratton, Vaquer had her number today, walking away as the new WWE Crown Jewel Champion and as the one responsible for shattering the streak.

Stephanie Vaquer Delivers Statement Win Against WWE’s Undefeated Champion

Stratton’s undefeated streak was incredibly impressive, as Stratton overcame some big names in those wins and took them down while also showcasing her equally impressive individual skillset. That’s why coming into the match against Vaquer, there were plenty of fans who assumed Stratton would continue that winning streak, but all it took was one mistake for Vaquer to capitalize.

To be fair, Vaquer came into this match on one of the biggest hot streaks in wrestling, so while she wasn’t undefeated, we are talking about someone who has had one of the best WWE rookie years, possibly ever. Vaquer was a double Champion in NXT before moving to the main roster, and just a few months later, she is now the World Women’s Champion on Monday Night Raw, so if anyone was going to take Stratton down, it was going to be Vaquer.

As for the match itself, it absolutely delivered across the board, with both superstars showcasing why they have become powerhouses on their respective brands. Stratton hit Vaquer with big offense early, including an awesome combo into an Alabama Slam that almost earned her the win. Vaquer came right back with her own trademark offense, including the now iconic Devil’s Kiss, where she even worked in a tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

The match came down to the wire, and while both superstars were on their A-games, Stratton would leave herself vulnerable when she went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but missed and hit the mat. Vaquer had rolled out of the way, and after the miss, Vaquer went up and hit the Corkscrew Splash on Stratton for the pin and the win.

Vaquer was clearly emotional with Triple H as she was given the Crown Jewel Championship ring and the Title, which has only been held by one other person since its inception, which was Liv Morgan after she defeated Nia Jax last year. As for Stratton, after the match they just put on, a rematch needs to happen as soon as possible, but that may be difficult given that they are Champions on two different brands. Hopefully, Survivor Series will allow them to interact again, because after seeing this, it would be a shame not to see them run it back sooner rather than later.

