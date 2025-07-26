WWE’s Triple H Starts SmackDown with Hulk Hogan Tribute

The wrestling world lost one of its most iconic superstars in Hulk Hogan this week, and during tonight’s SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to Hogan in several different ways. The episode began with the locker room and several legends standing on the stage as Triple H spoke about Hogan’s passing and what he meant to the legacy and success of WWE. After a 10 bell salute, WWE played a video that spotlighted Hogan’s expansive career in the ring and outside of it, while also highlighting how much wrestling and everything that came with it meant to him. You can view both videos below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Triple H started by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, yesterday we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world. A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us, were honored to call a friend. The truth is, he captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe.”

Play video

Triple H continued, saying, “We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him. So please help us honor him now, as we give a 10 bell salute to Terry Bollea, the one and the only, the immortal, Hulk Hogan.”

Play video

Triple H narrated a full video tribute as well, which showcased Hogan’s career from the beginning of Hulkamania all the way to his most recent appearances in WWE, but it also showcased his earliest days in the business, including his debut in WWE back in 1979 and his classic match in Madison Square Garden that truly kicked off Hulkamania. The tribute then highlights Hogan’s memorable moments at WrestleMania III, as well as his rising star in Hollywood, including his iconic role in Rocky 3.

We then see his move to WCW, which rocked the wrestling world once again, though even that would pale in comparison to what happened after Hogan revealed himself to be the third man and the leader of the nWo. After WCW eventually fell and became part of WWE, Hogan would return, and in an unforeseen twist, was actually the crowd favorite as the match against The Rock played out at WrestleMania. That paved the way for an eventual return to the red and yellow classic Hogan persona, and he would eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can watch the two tribute videos above.

Over the course of Hogan’s career, he was a 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a 6-time WWF and WWE Champion, and 1-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and then again as part of the nWo in 2020.

Our thoughts are with Hogan’s family and friends.