X-Men '97 Fans Discover Marvel Villain Easter Eggs
X-Men '97 has been hiding Bastion in plain sight!
X-Men '97 latest episode introduced a new big bad. But, fans are noticing that Bastion has been hiding in plain sight for most of this series. Yes, "Bright Eyes" revealed that the X-Men had an unseen threat gunning for them in the guise of a "normal man." But, Bastion is a fusion between the sentinels and other technology. He's incredibly dangerous, and already plotting something with Magneto as a hostage. It turns out the villain has worked with Forge in the past and actually was seated with the United States government earlier in the series too.
The fans are constantly amazed at how X-Men '97 weaves all these storylines through. Supervising director Jake Castorena talked to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about that amazing pace. He argues that building these comics stories at this rate is something inherited from The Animated Series.
[SPOILERS]— me and Doyoung watching X-Men'97 ⊗ (@rutosluv) April 24, 2024
They were giving us hints of Bastion since the second episode...#XMen97 pic.twitter.com/G50RDS1W89
"Again, full credit to the scripts and, the writing team and Beau [DeMayo], because that pacing is in the script. When you have 1100 characters you got to cover, and they all have poignant moments and they all have arcs," Castorena argued. "You have to really prioritize what story! You lose time for process. So, you have to cram all that stuff in. Again, it's something that I really respect about the stories and the scripts in the writer's room is: we only have 10 episodes to work. I would say everything has to slap. We don't have the luxury of, 'we'll get it later on in the season.' No, get episode one."
"The mission statement was, because by episode five, 'we're gonna challenge stuff' and hold a mirror. So, we had to know how that escalation would work. But, you can't escalate unless you know where you're starting from. Then, you know where you're going," the director continued.
Not sure I could ever describe bastion as a fan favorite but great choice https://t.co/d708Vr5FGF— Blazecap 🍉(X-men 97 era) (@Blazecap1203) April 24, 2024
we always thought “bright eyes” was cable but look at trask’s eyes and how gambit is the only skeleton with bright eyes in xavier’s vision. trask turned into a human sentinel only after he died so what if they really bring gambit back as one of those instead of Death 💀 #xmen97 pic.twitter.com/YIZIqI5KKb— 🐝 ⁷ (@BIBlBIB) April 24, 2024
bastion digging up remy’s body so he can use him for psychological warfare against the x-men pic.twitter.com/X6QVzlfxJX https://t.co/Zirt87L4mY— tortured shan (@sapphicrogue) April 24, 2024
It is likely that #XMen97 is forgoing the Siege Perilous aspect and having Bastion be based on the Nimrod unit that went back to 1959 in the X-Men Animated Series episode “One Man’s Worth”
And he had been around for a while as he is depicted with Forge in his military Uniform. https://t.co/V0FsT27KVN pic.twitter.com/iCeK6Htmuo— 🌟Cheshire Cat ᓚᘏᗢ, (@autismsupsoc) April 24, 2024
For X-Men '97 fans, here's a throwback: 'OZT' references 'Operation Zero Tolerance' from the 1997 comics. This storyline saw Nimrod evolve into Bastion, turning unsuspecting humans into Sentinel sleeper agents. #XMen97 #MarvelComics #Throwback pic.twitter.com/Wg4dQJfsVn— JPGVerse (@JPGVerse) April 24, 2024
Y'all gone listen next time I tell y'all asses that ain't Cassandra Nova slaying mutants left and right in X-Men 97🤣🤣🤣
The real villain was hiding in plain sight 3 episodes ago... well... almost plain sight 😉 pic.twitter.com/vsNvo063eZ— Blerd Without Fear is an Exceptional X-Man (@BlerdMinusFear) April 24, 2024
Bastion has been hinted at throughout #Xmen97 for a while now
The first time we saw him was Episode 2 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g8DC37L3ei— Austin Verse (@austin_medz) April 24, 2024